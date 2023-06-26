BET Awards 2023: How Atlanta Artists Made A Big Impact

The 2023 BET Awards celebrated “Hip-Hop 50” in grand style. On June 25, the awards ceremony featured some of the top hip-hop artists from the past, present and future.

During the ceremony, several Atlanta artists were front and center, proving that the city continues to impact music and culture. Here are the biggest Atlanta moments at the 2023 BET Awards.

Quavo and Offset Reunite

Migos members Quavo and Offset reunited on stage for a special performance that paid homage to Takeoff. The set opened with Takeoff’s verse on “Hotel Lobby,” before Quavo and Offset performed “Bad & Bougie.”

Latto Acts Brand New

With a grocery store theme as her stage set, Latto ripped herself out of the plastic for her performance of the hit, “Put It On Da Floor.” During the set she paid tribute to Atlanta rapper Shawty Lo. She also won an award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

Jeezy and T.I. Represent Trap Music

Trap music has made a huge impact in hip-hop. Jeezy and T.I. made an appearance during a set that also featured Master P. Jeezy performed his verse from the Shawty Lo song “Dey Know.” T.I. performed “24s.”

Ying Yang Twins, Dem Franchise Boyz, Fast Life Yungstaz, Trillville

Several Atlanta-based groups also made an impact during the show. Ying Yang Twinz performed “Wait”; Dem Franchise Boyz performed “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It”; Fast Life Yungstaz performed “Swag Surfin'”; and Trillville performed “Some Cut.”

