Mayor Dickens, Local Leaders Hold Ribbon-Cutting for Summerhill Station Shopping Center,

Local Leaders Hold Ribbon-Cutting for Summerhill Station Shopping Center, Future Home to Piedmont Urgent Care, Primary Care Centers

Urgent Care Center Will Be Near Founding Site of Original Piedmont Hospital, which Opened in 1905

Atlanta (June 21, 2023) – Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, leaders from Piedmont, Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet, Publix and other local dignitaries and business leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the opening of the new Summerhill Station shopping center, near the founding site of the original Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood. A Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet center is scheduled to open next month in that shopping center, which is located at 572 Hank Aaron Drive near Center Parc Credit Union Stadium.

In 1905, Dr. Ludwig Amster and Dr. Floyd Willcox McRae founded Piedmont Hospital and were considered ahead of their time. Since its beginnings, Piedmont has been a pioneer in patient care, fulfilling the health needs of its neighbors in Atlanta and the surrounding communities. Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, as it is now known, moved to its current location on Peachtree Road in Buckhead in 1957. The Piedmont system now comprises 22 hospitals and more than 1,600 physical locations, including 67 urgent care centers and 25 QuickCare locations.

“Piedmont places great importance on providing high-quality care, close to home for patients in the communities we serve,” said Patrick Battey, M.D., CEO of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and CEO of Piedmont’s Atlanta hub, of which these new locations will be a part. “This center will provide greater convenience and access for patients who live in Summerhill and beyond.”

Along with locations in East Point and Hapeville, the Summerhill location is helping to provide another access point to health care for patients who live south of Interstate 20 in Atlanta and south Fulton County. Piedmont also is expecting to open a new primary care physician clinic in the same shopping center before the end of the year.

“We are excited about adding these new locations as they not only provide high-quality care but they also expand our primary and urgent care services in these communities,” said Michelle Fisher, Piedmont’s President, Primary Care & Retail Services. “We understand that during these busy times providing convenient care close to home is what our patients need and adding these centers helps us to deliver on our goal to expand access.”

“We are excited to add another clinic to the community,” WellStreet CEO Lisa Mikkelsen said. “We lend support to Primary Care Physicians and their patients during extended hours, nights and weekends, particularly if their offices are closed. Most importantly, we are committed to delivering uncompromising care to every patient.”

Piedmont partnered with WellStreet Urgent Care in 2014. WellStreet’s providers are members of the Piedmont Clinic, which has nearly 3,100 physician members. Piedmont Urgent Care’s mission is to help patients feel valued and well-cared for by offering best-in-class urgent care services throughout Georgia, starting with certified medical providers who specialize in urgent care medicine, clean modern facilities, and convenient care options built specifically with their patients in mind.

Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet provides virtual and walk-in treatment for non-life-threatening illness and injury seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are an excellent alternative to busy emergency departments and are available when traditional primary care offices are not open. These facilities also feature warm, welcoming environments, onsite digital X-ray capabilities, and accept most major insurance plans, including Medicare and competitive self-pay rates.

Piedmont Urgent Care visits can be utilized for common cold symptoms, such as cough, sore throat, nasal drainage, and ear pain. In addition to walk-in care for minor injuries and illnesses, Piedmont offers COVID-19 testing, Flu testing and treatment, vaccinations (non-COVID-19), and physicals.

