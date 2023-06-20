Quavo, Offset Reunite To Honor The Legacy Of Takeoff In Atlanta

Migos members Quavo and Offset recently reunited to honor the legacy of Takeoff in Atlanta. On June 18, both artists joined family and friends to celebrate Takeoff’s birthday. The rapper would have been 29 on June 18.

Offset shared a tribute on Instagram by posting, “Happy birthday rocket man. the greatest to touch a mic!! best spirit ever!!” he wrote. “Purest man I know your heart was golden bring me peace bra we celebrate your life because you still right here I love you gang,” the “Code” he added.

Quavo wrote on social media, “Happy Birthday @yrntakeoff can’t wait for days like this again!!! BEST believe we goin up all week the Rocket way GEEKD.”

Takeoff, whose legal name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed on Nov. 1, 2022 following an event. He was only 28-years-old. He is the nephew of rapper Quavo and was one of the founding members of Migos.

He was the glue of the group during their early days as Quavo concentrated more on sports in high school, and Offset faced numerous legal issues. Takeoff was persistent in the studio and often outshined the other more well-known members of the group.

The group would sign to Quality Control and released their magnum opus, Culture, in 2017. Weeks ago, Takeoff and Quavo released an album entitled, Only Built for Infinity Links.

