Spectacular Juneteenth Celebrations To Check Out Across The US

It’s the second year of Juneteenth being celebrated as a federal holiday, and the festivities are bolder than ever. Across the United States, many cities, organizations, and communities are hosting their own events to celebrate Black people being freed from slavery on June 19, 1865. These celebrations include educational forums, cookouts, music festivals, 5K runs, parades, neighborhood gatherings, and much more.

If you’re traveling this weekend or want to see what’s happening in a city near you, check out all the neat Juneteenth celebrations happening in popular destinations.

Juneteenth Music Festival (Denver)

Date(s) and time: Saturday, June 17 through Sunday, June 18

Location: 27th & Welton Streets in the Historic Five Points neighborhood

Visit the event’s website for more information.

2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration (Orlando)

Date(s) and time: Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Clear Lake Park (2301 29th St.)

Visit the City of Orlando’s website for more event information.

The Generation Park Juneteenth Celebration at Redemption Square (Houston)

Date(s) and time: Saturday, June 17, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Redemption Square on Assay Street

Visit the EventBrite page for more information on the event.

2023 North Carolina Juneteenth Festival (Near Charlotte)

Date(s) and time: Saturday, June 17 from 1 p.m.. to 5 p.m.

Location: Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 State Highway 49 in Concord

Juneteenth NYC (New York City)

Date(s) and time: Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18

Location: Historic Virginia Key Beach Park

Visit the event’s website for more information.

Juneteenth 2023 Celebration at Northwest African American Museum (Seattle)

Date(s) and time: Saturday, June 17 through Friday, June 19

Location: 2300 S Massachusetts St.

Visit the EventBrite page for more information on the event.

2023 Juneteenth Oregon Parade and Festival (Portland)

Date(s) and time: Saturday, June 17 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday, June 18 (12 to 6 p.m.)

Location: Lillis-Albina Park (North Flint and Russell Streets)

Visit the event’s website for more information.

Bread For the City & Mema’s Popups: Juneteenth for the City (Washington D.C.)

Date(s) and time: Saturday, June 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 1700 Good Hope Rd SE

Visit the EventBrite page for more information on the event.

Music City Freedom Festival (Nashville)

Date(s) and time: Saturday, June 17 through Sunday, June 18, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Hadley Park, 1037 28th Ave. N

Visit the event’s website for more information.

Bronzeville’s 2023 Juneteenth Celebration (Chicago)

Date(s) and time: Saturday, June 17, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Absolutely Anything Essential, 3521 South King Dr.

Visit the EventBrite page for more information on the event.

2023 Juneteenth 4K Walk & Festival (Dallas)

Date(s) and time: Saturday, June 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Visit the MLK Jr. Community Center’s website for event information.

Copa Cabana (Miami)

Date(s) and time: Saturday, June 17, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Historic Virginia Key Beach Park

Visit the Greater Miami’s tourism website for more information.

The Du’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth Community BBQ (Chicago)

Date(s) and time: Monday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 East 56th Pl

Visit the EventBrite page for more information on the event.

Philadelphia Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival (Philadelphia)

Date(s) and time: Saturday, June 17 from 1 p.m.. to 6 p.m.

Location: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Visit this website for more information.

Juneteenth Atlanta 5K Freedom Run (Atlanta)

Date(s) and time: Saturday, June 17; Race starts at 9 a.m.

Location: Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave W NW

Visit this website for more information.

AFRAM Juneteenth 2023 (Baltimore)

Date(s) and time: Saturday, June 17 through Sunday, June 18

Location: Druid Hill Park, 900 Druid Park Lake Dr.

Visit this website for more information.

Juneteenth SF Freedom Celebration (San Francisco)

Date(s) and time: Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 1330 Fillmore St.

Visit the event’s website for more information.

Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival (Los Angeles)

Date(s) and time: Monday, June 19

Location: 4395 Leimert Blvd.

Visit the event’s website for more information.

