Atlanta Native Lou Williams Announces NBA Retirement, Releases Father’s Day Tribute

Lou Williams has decided to retire from the NBA. The 17-year veteran and Atlanta native first made a name for himself as a teenage star at South Gwinnett High School during the early 2000s.

Williams, initially viewed as a lottery pick during his senior year in high school, decided to skip college and headed straight to the NBA Draft. In 2005, he was snubbed by multiple teams until Philadelphia Sixers drafted him in the second round.

Beginning his career behind All-Star Allen Iverson, Williams would hone his skills and learn from one of the best talents of his generation. When Williams finally got an opportunity, he proved to be a prolific scorer off the bench. He would win 6th Man of the year three times, playing for six different teams, including his hometown squad, Atlanta Hawks.

During his second stint with the Atlanta Hawks from 2020-21, Williams would helped to push the team to the Eastern Conference Finals. In game three of the 2021 ECF against the eventually champions, Milwaukee Buck, Williams would lead the team to victory with 21 points after star Trae Young was ruled out.

Williams eventually became the NBA’s all-time career scorer off the bench by amassing 13,396 points as a 6th Man.

For his farewell video, Williams daughter sends him off with a love letter on Father’s Day.

View below:

