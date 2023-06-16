Gunna Releases First Album Since Being Indicted By Fulton County In YSL Case

Atlanta rapper Gunna has released his first album after being indicted in the high-profile YSL case. On June 16, Gunna release the project, A Gift & a Curse. The album comes six months after Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was released from a Fulton County Jail.

On the new album, Gunna addresses the incident and allegations that he snitched on fellow YSL member, Young Thug. Gunna raps, “That’s four walls talkin’ to you, tellin’ you you gone/ Only I done criеd, ’cause this feelin’ for my bro (King Slime)/ And you know my mind, you done watched that [expletive] grow/ I know you hear the lies, it’s your lil’ brother, my folk/ Yeah, I had popped out, but don’t let ’em say I told,” on the song “I Was Just Thinking.”

He also took time to address those who accused him of snitching on the song, “Rodeo Dr.”

“I know you heard I been pullin’ up pressin’ these [expletive] who claimin’ I ratted/ And been all on the yacht with my shirt off, look at it, my whole body tatted,” he raps.

On Dec. 14, Gunna agreed to plead guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge.

The rapper, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, negotiated an Alford plea which allowed him to plead guilty on one charge while maintaining his innocence on the same charge. In turn, the judge sentenced Gunna to five years with time served. The remainder of his sentence will be suspended if he completes 500 hours of community service.

Incarcerated since May 2022, Gunna was arrested along with fellow rapper Young Thug and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged on the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.

In a statement, Gunna said that he did not cooperate with authorities.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful,” he said. “I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Although Gunna says he will not testify, if called by prosecutors he will have to take the stand. However, he can claim the Fifth Amendment.

Gunna’s fellow YSL member, Young Thug, has yet to be released. Since the start of 2023, only jury selection has taken place. Once the trial begins, it’s likely to take eight months to be completed.

