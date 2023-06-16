Atlanta’s Kandi Buruss on the road to EGOT

If you’re not familiar with the EGOT designation, think of it as a GOAT status, only across four fields in the entertainment industry. Buruss, an OG of the Bravo series “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” had already established herself as someone to be reckoned with during her very successful musical career before the reality show made her a household name for television viewers.

Burruss a founding member of the all-girls group Xscape was already a star in her own right, won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for her writing contributions to the TLC hit song “No Scrubs.”

On Tuesday, May 2, when she and her husband, producer Todd Tucker, were nominated for a Tony Award for producing the August Wilson play, The Piano Lesson, Burruss admits she was overwhelmed and unable to contain her excitement as all she could manage to do was scream repeatedly.

