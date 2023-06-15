YK Osiris Assault On Sukihana Reveals Deeper Issues Of Sex And Violence In Black Music

YK Osiris continues to face backlash following an incident that took place at The Crew League game in Atlanta. During the game, Sukihana was commentating along with comedians Lil Duval and Funny Marco when YK Osiris walked behind the press table.

In what initially appeared to be a light-hearted exchange, Sukihana told YK Osiris, “I will turn your young [expletive] out.” YK Osiris then rubs Sukihana’s neck before grabbing her face and forcibly kissing her on the mouth. Sukihana attempts to pull away from YK Osiris, but he forces another kiss on her mouth against her consent.

The video went viral and YK Osiris faced backlash for the obvious sexual assault.

The following day, Sukihana shared her thoughts on Twitter and wrote, “I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive. I feel things more than the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for a while.” Before deleting her account, she wrote, “I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself.”

YK Osiris would issue an apology via social media by posting, “I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana. In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries. I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior. I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her.”

But there’s a deeper issue that should be addressed in terms of the prevalence of sex and violence in Black music. Sukihana’s music is hyper sexual. The content in her music should never dictate how she is treated.

There should be space to separate art from reality. Artists in every field should be able to express an idea without being tied to the content. In most aspects of art, whether it be film or literature, the creator of the art is not always held to high standards when it comes to the content.

But when it comes to rap, there’s a very thin line between art and reality. Rappers are viewed as presenters of their true stories, giving their autobiographies through music. Black pain and over-sexualized Black music sells. There are countless artists who have garnered wealth by selling Black violence and sex.

But the duality of presenting a certain narrative is that the energy that is put out can be transferrable.

When rappers make music about violence, there are people who listen and seek to approach them with violence. While all cases are different, there’s an unfortunate theme of rappers being killed. Over the past decade, we’ve witnessed a multitude of rappers who have died violently.

There are others who have been incarcerated. Furthermore, the lyrics that are used by rappers are being used as evidence in court cases. The current most famous case is that of YSL which is taking place in Atlanta.

When it comes sex and rap, there has been a movement of female artists who embrace their sexuality and are provocative through lyrics. Regardless of what a woman raps about, respect is always deserved. However, the energy that is put out can never be ignored. It’s powerful.

Historically, Black women have been viewed as promiscuous and hyper-sexual through negative stereotypes. This has led to more sexual violence against Black women. A study by Psychology of Women Quarterly revealed that, “Black women are sexually objectified to a greater extent than white women.”

So when our favorite female rappers make catchy songs that perpetuate those same negative stereotypes, do we continue to dance or provoke more dialogue about the content and why it’s being used?

Why did YK Osiris feel that it was okay to sexually assault a Black woman on a national platform at a public event?

The dysfunction in our culture continues to go unchecked until the worst possible repercussion occurs. No one should have to die, or be sexually assaulted before we come together as a culture and honestly address these issues.

