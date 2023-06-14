Pinky Cole, Earn Your Leisure, And More Headline 2023 Disruptor Summit In Atlanta

Several of the top leaders in business, technology, and culture were on hand at BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2023 Disruptor Summit. Held in Atlanta, the three-day event allowed entrepreneurs and those within the business community to share ideas and provide insight on new technological advances.

Along with panel discussions, rising entrepreneurs got an opportunity to pitch their business ideas for a chance to win $15,000.

Notable speakers included, Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, co-founders of Earn Your Leisure; Aisha “Pinky” Cole, founder of Slutty Vegan; Angie Nwandu, founder and CEO of The Shade Room; Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products; Lamar Tyler, founder of Traffic Sales and Profit; Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper, co-founders of Eastside Golf; Arlan Hamilton, investor and founder and managing partner of Backstage Capital; Mary “Mz. Skittlez” Seats, marketing specialist and serial entrepreneur; Krystal Garner, entertainment strategist and creative director; Tisha Thompson, founder of LYS Beauty; Destiny Adams, founder and CEO of The Traveling Hair Boss; and Troy Clair, Head of Engagement, InstaCart.

During their panel discussion, Bilal of EYL shared thoughts on thinking beyond the United States when it comes to business opportunities.

“There’s more opportunities outside of America,” Bilal said. “Specifically on the African continent. We feel like there’s a lot of opportunities for leaders on the education side in other countries. We’re also looking at Canada because they don’t have anything like what we have in America. There’s so much financial information online in America, but there is nothing like that for coaches in Canada and the UK. It’s been an amazing journey, but now it’s time to switch for us.”

