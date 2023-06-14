HBCU Elite 100 Holds National Signing Day In Atlanta, Athletes Sign To Morehouse, Clark Atlanta University

Words By: Johnathan Husbands

HBCU Elite 100 recently held a signing day honoring five young athletes taking their talents to the next level. Held at Athlete’s Foot in the West End near the Atlanta University Center, student-athletes signed to Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University, North Carolina A&T, and North Carolina Central University.

HBCU Elite 100 is a basketball camp for young prospects emphasizing fundamental skill development and recruiting exposure.

ADW spoke with Jah Rawlins, founder of HBCU Elite 100, about how the organization started.

“We wanted to create a pipeline for grassroots basketball in the community for HBCUs,” Rawlins said.

They want to create a bigger platform for kids who may not know the importance of HBCUs and the opportunities they offer. In just two years, they have helped 12 student-athletes reach the next level receiving offers to continue their basketball careers. Rawlins also gave us a glimpse of what the future of HBCU Elite 100 will look like soon as they expand the camp outside Atlanta.

“We have taken HBCU Elite 100 to Texas, Alabama, North Carolina,” he said. “We have New York, Illinois, and California coming up. We are looking to formulate an invitation camp for kids nationwide, even globally, in Atlanta for young athletes to showcase their talent to HBCUs.”

Cedric Taylor III – Taylor III is a graduate of Drew Charter School and has signed to play for Morehouse College in the Fall, where he will major in Business Administration. Taylor III looks to continue to push the narrative surrounding HBCUs, gaining them the exposure they rightfully deserve. When we asked Taylor III why he chose Morehouse over other schools, he

said, “I just want to leave an example for my future kids. I grew up in an HBCU family. Black excellence is big for me.”

We also asked Taylor III what excites him most about playing at the next level. “Just being able to compete at the next level is a blessing and getting that HBCU lifestyle with it is amazing,” he said. The 6-foot-6 wing has displayed tons of versatility and athleticism.

He has shown to be a high-level finisher getting to the rim. Taylor III also knows how to pick his spots, hitting timely threes. Taylor’s well-rounded game will provide Morehouse with some valuable offensive production.

Xavier Griffith – Xavier Griffith is a 6-foot-6 forward that played his 2022- 2023 season at Columbia State Community College. Griffith is transferring from Columbia State to Clark Atlanta for his senior season. Griffith averaged 14.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, and 1.4 apg with Columbia State. Griffith is a two-way forward with the ability to stretch the floor. His feel for the game helps him excel in the low post, finishing through contact. Griffith’s high basketball IQ allows him to make plays on both sides of the ball. “I’m looking forward to getting to know my teammates and winning,” Griffith said when we asked him what he was most excited about. Coach Jordan and the Panthers are getting a young man that is ready to put in the work to help the program

shine.

Myori Pruitt – Pruitt attended Arabia Mountain High School and is going on to play point guard for Clark Atlanta in the Fall, where she will be studying Cyber Security. Pruitt averaged 15.3 ppg, 4.6 apg, and 4.6 rpg during her senior season at Arabia Mountain. When asked what she’s looking forward to at the next level, Pruitt said, “I’m ready to compete.” Pruitt’s game is a rugged, hard-nosed style of play that raises the physicality of games, helping set the tone. Pruitt is focused on making a name for herself and giving back to the program that’s investing so much in her. Pruitt stated that, “I want to leave a stamp for my name… So that when I leave, they remember me.”

Jalal Mckie – Jalal Mckie graduated from Westlake High School in 2022. Following graduation, he took a prep year at South Kent before signing to attend North Carolina A&T this Fall, where he will be studying Business Administration.

At South Kent, Mckie was a versatile guard that averaged 23.6 ppg, 11.4 rpg, and 2.0 apg for the 2022-2023 season. Mckie is a defensive stopper and a three-level scorer with a pure stroke. His style of play fits perfectly into North Carolina A&T’s new game plan as they welcome their new head coach, Monte’ Ross. We asked Mckie what he was most excited about.

“I’m ready to be an outlet for the fans, the community of Greensboro, and a spokesman for the HBCU family,” Mckie said. He is ready to be a role model for the community of Greensboro on and off the court. He wants to change the narrative of HBCU

athletics bringing the highest level of competition to HBCUs.

