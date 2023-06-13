Marlon Wayans Slams United Airlines After Being Barred From Flight

Photo: Getty Images

Marlon Wayans has accused United Airlines of “racism and classism” following his encounter with a gate agent at the Denver International Airport.

On Friday (June 9), Wayans’ run-in with a gate agent resulted in him receiving a citation for disturbing the peace and being barred from boarding his flight, USA Today reports.

The comedian said the agent told him he had too many bags for the flight.

“I complied and consolidated them, (and) he was like, ‘Oh, now you have to check that bag,’ ” Wayans wrote in a series of Instagram posts. “Most agents are always love but every now and then you come across BAD PEOPLE. This was one of them.”

In a statement, the airline claimed Wayans “pushed past a United employee at the jet bridge and attempted to board the aircraft” after being told he would have to gate-check his bag. The Denver Police Department ticketed Wayans for disturbing the peace during the encounter.

The actor said he never got physical with the gate agent.

“Yes, a ticket … that’s all they could give me,” Wayans said on Instagram. “Dude tried to lie and say I assaulted him. The video clearly shows I never touched him. He was desperate to try to have some authority.”

“This agent was clearly picking on me,” he added. “He asked me to consolidate my bags and I complied.”

After he consolidated his bags, Wayans said he “grabbed my ticket off the counter (and) got on the plane.”

A United spokesperson confirmed that Wayans didn’t fly with the airline to his destination following the incident. The White Chicks star said he missed his comedy shows in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Y’all owe me money for my shows I missed, y’all owe me for my troubles, y’all owe my fans a damn apology. This was the highest level of disrespect. And should’ve been avoided,” Wayans wrote on Instagram. “Black people (experience) all kinds of racism and classism. I won’t allow this. Over a bag?”

Wayans is expected in court over the incident on July 11.