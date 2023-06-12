Black Boaters Summit: Celebrating Diversity and Unity on the Water

The inaugural Black Boaters Summit is set to make waves in the boating community as it brings together boating enthusiasts, industry leaders, and advocates for a groundbreaking event celebrating diversity, inclusion, and excellence on the water.

The summit will take place on June 18th-19th, 2023 at the 31st Harbor in Chicago.

The Black Boaters Summit is not just an event; it is a movement aimed at creating a vibrant and inclusive community that embraces the joy of boating while highlighting the contributions of Black boaters throughout history. The summit will provide a platform for networking, education, and celebration of the boating achievements and experiences of Black individuals.

In an exciting partnership, the Black Boaters Summit has joined forces with Discover

Boating, the North American recreational boating industry’s destination for all-things

boating.

“We are thrilled to partner with Discover Boating for the Black Boaters Summit,” said

Kenny Johnson of Lifebrand, Inc., the visionary behind this groundbreaking event.

“Their commitment to promoting boating as a recreational activity aligns perfectly with

our mission to create a more inclusive and diverse boating community.”

Discover Boating will be actively involved in the summit, providing valuable resources,

educational materials, and expert insights to summit attendees. They will join forces

with the Black Boaters Summit to promote diversity, representation, and equal

opportunities within the boating industry.

“We are excited to support the Black Boaters Summit and help foster a more inclusive

boating community,” said Kevin Williams, Vice President, North American Marketing at

NMMA. “This partnership is a testament to our shared belief in the transformative power

of boating and the importance of diversity in outdoor recreational activities.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with inspiring speakers, industry experts, and

influential figures during thought-provoking and informative fireside chats. The lineup includes renowned boating expert, Bashon Mann, who will host an “Ask Me Anything” session, addressing various boating topics and sharing invaluable insights gained from years of experience on the water. In addition to the enriching educational experiences, the summit aims to create an environment where attendees can connect, learn, and build lasting relationships within the boating community.

The Black Boaters Summit welcomes individuals from all backgrounds, skill levels, and ages who share a love for boating and a commitment to creating a more inclusive boating community. Early registration is highly recommended as spaces are limited.

For more information and to secure your spot at the Black Boaters Summit, please visit

www.blackboaterssummit.com or follow @blkboaterssummit on IG. Stay connected and

join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #BlackBoatersSummit.

Discover Boating, powered by the National Marine Manufacturers Association and the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas, is the North American recreational boating industry’s consumer facing brand focused on engaging and supporting the next generation of boaters, the recent influx of new boaters, and long-time boat owners.

Discover Boating helps you get on the water and enjoy the unique experiences only boating can provide. From inclusive resources, tips and lifestyle content to the stories of real boaters, Discover Boating helps make getting started in boating accessible and fun.

Learn more at DiscoverBoating.com and @DiscoverBoating on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and

Twitter.

