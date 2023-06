Black excellence was on full display during the third annual Black Ball in Atlanta. Held at the Fox Theater, the black tie affair served as a birthday celebration for Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas.

With DJ Drama spinning and Kenny Burns serving as host, the event featured live performances by Ashanti and Miguel.

Notable attendees included Nelly, who arrived with Ashanti; Jermaine Dupri, Phaedra Parks, Teyana Taylor, City Girls, Lil Baby, Quavo, and more.

