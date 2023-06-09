Takeoff’s Mother Files Lawsuit Against Owners Of Venue Where Atlanta Rapper Was Killed

Takeoff’s mother has decided to take legal actions against the venue where he son was killed. Titania Davenport filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas.

In the complaint, Davenport says the defendants “failed to provide proper and adequate security for the event…Defendants breached their duty owed to Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball by failing to exercise ordinary care to keep the premises safe.”

Takeoff, whose legal name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed on Nov. 1, 2022 following an event. He was only 28-years-old.

Takeoff, who is the nephew of rapper Quavo, was one of the founding members of Migos.

He was the glue of the group during their early days as Quavo concentrated more on sports in high school, and Offset faced numerous legal issues. Takeoff was persistent in the studio and often outshined the other more well-known members of the group.

The group would sign to Quality Control and released their magnum opus, Culture, in 2017. Weeks ago, Takeoff and Quavo released an album entitled, Only Built for Infinity Links.

Davenport is seeking $1 million.

