Singer Kelis and Comedian Bill Murray Have A Great Sense of Humor – They’re dating

Her milkshake brings all the boys in the yard, and that apparently means ALL the boys including legendary comedian Bill Murray who is 30 years her senior. Rogers is 43 while Murray, who has a litany of movies to his credit -some older than she is – is 73.

According to insiders singer Kelis Rogers and Murray are reportedly romantically involved and were recently spotted together in the UK, where Murray is filming the new Ghostbusters movie.

The Milkshake singer dated rapper Nas in the early 2000s and they quickly became a musical power couple, however, it wasn’t meant to be and Kelis has since claimed their relationship was abusive.

Stardom makes strange bedfellows, and the odd couple have personal tragedy in common and have shared their pain over the loss of their spouses in recent years. Kelis’ second husband, Mike Mora, died in March 2022 from stage 4 stomach cancer at the age of 37. Murray’s second wife, Jennifer Butler, died suddenly at age 57 in 2021.

By the way, acclaimed actor Robert De Niro at age 79, just welcomed his seventh child in May of this year.

