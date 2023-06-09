D’Juan’s New Orlean’s Bistro Offers Authentic Cajun Cuisine in Atlanta

Metro Atlanta welcomes new authentic New Orlean’s style restuaruant D’Juan’s New Orlean’s Bistro recently opened in Metro Atlanta

D’Juan’s New Orlean’s Bistro, an authentic New Orleans-style restaurant opened its doors to Metro Atlanta on Thursday, March 16. The restaurant is located in the Vinings area at 3300 Cobb Parkway Suite 104, Atlanta, GA 30339.

D’Juan’s New Orleans’s Bistro features popular authentic New Orlean’s style cuisine which includes Gumbo,Cajun Rice with Catfish, Lamb Chops, Crawfish Mac and Cheese, Mardi Gras Pasta, Bread Pudding, and more.

“I love Atlanta, but it’s hard as a New Orleans native to get that taste of home in Metro Atlanta,” said Donald Williams, the owner of D’Juan’s New Orleans Bistro. “There’s not that many places where someone can go and get those classic New Orleans flavors, which is why I decided to open D’Juan’s New Orleans Bistro.”

“Not only is it difficult for me to find the types of cuisine that I grew up with, but also when I cook New Orleans-style cuisine at home, I always have to make a lot because all of my family and friends here in Atlanta will want those flavors.”

Williams is a long-time Atlanta resident and owner of Williams Accounting & Consulting, an accounting firm with offices in Atlanta and New Orleans. Recently, his book, “The Suitless CEO: How Becoming Unconventional Transformed My Life & Business” hit the Amazon Best Seller list, after being endorsed by former Shark Tank cast member Kevin Harrington.

“D’Juan’s New Orleans Bistro is finally here and I’m so excited to share our food and culture with all of Atlanta. The best part about Atlanta is that the city really embraces all of the different foods and restaurants. So, I’m happy that I get to share a piece of me, my family, and my culture with all of Atlanta,” Williams said.

For more information on D’Juan’s New Orleans Bistro visit https://djuans.com//.

About Post Author