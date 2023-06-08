‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Find the Struggle is Real (video)

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast members and fans are concerned that the once BRAVO reality show will go the way of the “Real Housewives of New York,” with the show being completely recast with a new set of overindulged, self-centered women. Granted RHOA which once led the “Housewives” franchise with 3 million weekly viewers during the NeNe Leakes days.

But it appears that fans have grown tired of the gratuitous infighting and constant catiness, and in Season 15 the show viewership has fallen to a paltry 657,000 viewers.

And while supporters of the cast of wily women wish Kenya Moore the best as she was recently rushed to an Atlanta area hospital for dizziness and respiratory issues, and Drew Sidora and her husband Ralph Pittman have decided to call quits, reportedly having already filed for divorce, viewers are missing the Housewives of old and campaigning for a return of NeNe Leakes, Phaedra Parks and Porsah Williams.

“It hasn’t really been good since Nene [Leakes] left,” commented a long-time fan.

It’s highly unlikely that Leakes will return though since she sued Bravo and called on fans to boycott the show on multiple occasions.

When the franchise was introduced at a downtown Atlanta lounge, we should have known that there would be constant issues with these peaches. The crowd waited for hours for four relatively unknowns to make an appearance.

Apparently these women’s delusion of grandeur has taken them too far and they have forgotten how fleeting fame can be, or that viewers just get bored with the basement behavior.

Apparently RHOA viewers and most Georgians are more interested in the state’s failing peach crop – 90 percent of which has been lost this year due to cold temperatures – than they are the demise of the these quasi peach damsels whose ability to captivate viewers has run its course. Looks like both may be frozen out until next season.

About Post Author