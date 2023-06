Following 15 hours of public comments and protests, the Atlanta City Council approved funding for the police training center that critics call “Cop City.”

In the early morning hours of June 6, council voted 11-4 in favor of the funding.

Atlanta City Council Member Michael Julian Bond spoke exclusively to ADW to share his thoughts on the protests and vote.

View interview below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Daily World (@atlantadailyworld)

