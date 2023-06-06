DC Young Fly Breaks Silence After The Passing Of Longtime Partner Jacky Oh

DC Young Fly broke his silence following the passing of his longtime partner, Jacklyn Smith (Jacky Oh). In a statement, DC Young Fly thanked everyone for their well wishes and asked for privacy.

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time,” the Atlanta comedian and star of “Wild

N Out” told People.

A cause of death has yet to be released, but fans on social media have stated that Smith, 32, discussed plans to undergo a mommy makeover surgery in Miami.

Smith and DC Young Fly shared three kids together.

BET Media Group also released a statement following Smith’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” BET Media Group wrote in an Instagram post. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

