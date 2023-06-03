14-Year-Old Teen Walks Over 2 Hours To Attend Middle School Graduation

Photo: Getty Images

A 14-year-old teenager walked two hours to make it to his middle school graduation ceremony.

According to ABC 3340, Xavier Jones of St. Louis walked six miles from his home to reach his eighth-grade graduation at Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU).

Jones asked his brother and friend to accompany him on his walk.

“I wanted to get my graduation and all my awards and stuff,” he told KSDK.

Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith, the president of HSSU, was so impressed by Jones’ efforts that she awarded him a Presidential scholarship that will cover four years of tuition and other university expenses.

“We are proud to welcome Xavier into Hornet Nation in the fall of 2028!” the university said in a statement.

Jones graduated from Yeatman Middle School with a 4.0 GPA and hopes to become a NASCAR driver in the future. He also visited HSSU with his family and received tickets to the Illinois 300 NASCAR series.