Digital Daily

14-Year-Old Teen Walks Over 2 Hours To Attend Middle School Graduation

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A 14-year-old teenager walked two hours to make it to his middle school graduation ceremony.

According to ABC 3340, Xavier Jones of St. Louis walked six miles from his home to reach his eighth-grade graduation at Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU).

Jones asked his brother and friend to accompany him on his walk.

“I wanted to get my graduation and all my awards and stuff,” he told KSDK.

Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith, the president of HSSU, was so impressed by Jones’ efforts that she awarded him a Presidential scholarship that will cover four years of tuition and other university expenses.

“We are proud to welcome Xavier into Hornet Nation in the fall of 2028!” the university said in a statement.

Jones graduated from Yeatman Middle School with a 4.0 GPA and hopes to become a NASCAR driver in the future. He also visited HSSU with his family and received tickets to the Illinois 300 NASCAR series.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web