Jacky Oh, Longtime Partner Of Atlanta Comedian DC Young Fly, Has Passed At 32

Jacky Oh has passed at 32. A former member of the show “Wild ‘N Out” and longtime partner of DC Young Fly, Jacky Oh, Jacklyn Smith, reportedly died on June 1.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented ‘Wild ‘N Out’ family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” according to a statement by “Wild ‘N Out.”

The statement continues, “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the ‘Wild ‘N Out’ cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Jacky Oh and D.C. Young Fly shared three kids together and resided in Atlanta.

A cause of death has yet to be released, but fans on social media have stated that she discussed plans to undergo a mommy makeover surgery in Miami.

About Post Author