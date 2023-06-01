Free Performances, Art Exhibitions Come to Underground Atlanta for First Fridays

If you’re like me and haven’t visited Underground Atlanta since it fell into decline, it’s time to get back to the once thriving local hot-spot and national tourist attraction and enjoy what made the Underground great in the first place – the culture.

Thanks to a very productive partnership between Underground Atlanta Arts and Fulton County Arts & Culture Public Art which is powered by Microsoft, the one-of-a-kind event space is back and booming with activity, from dance performances, music and some of Atlanta’s most recognized and celebrated artist taking up residency in this eclectic space.

In it’s hey day during the ’80s and part of the ’90s Underground Atlanta was a popular and exciting shopping and entertainment district in the Five Points neighborhood of downtown Atlanta, located just across from the MARTA Five Points station.

Now after undergoing some long awaited and much anticipated renovations Underground is emerging as a much sought after artist colony of sorts with several of the city’s most popular and respected artists taking up residency in the cavernous venue.

Underground Atlanta has been revived as a thriving space for artists and will open its doors throughout Upper and Lower Alabama Street during the “First Friday.” This free event takes place every first Friday of the month where Underground Atlanta and its artists in residence curate and offer unique activations for the public.

On June 2, the first “First Friday” event will take place and feature a family friendly first outdoor event with live performances by Dance Canvas and VIA UNI from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. “Dance Canvas is excited to mark the end of their 15th anniversary season with a performance during First Friday at the Underground. We will feature a series of four solos and duets from Dance Canvas’ 2023 choreographers: Akeem Edwards, Billy Hawkains III, Jacquelyn Pritz and a new work by Dana Woodruff.” – Angela Harris, Executive Artistic Director at Dance Canvas.

Also on every first Friday from 9:00 pm -2:30 pm, attendees are invited to explore the eight galleries founded by artists in residence; EuGene Byrd III (FUTURE GALLERY), Priscilla Smith (No Tomorrow), Mike Stasny (MOM SAID ITS FINE), Carl Janes (The Inner Space), George Long (Itch Studio), Maria McDowell (Emmcdee Gallery), Tyree Smith (ARTlanta Gallery), and Futures Lab.

Underground Atlanta Arts will host a talk spotlighting artists and directors with an opportunity for the audience to engage and ask questions.

Since its inception, First Friday has been a free event that has hosted thousands of art lovers and those who are curious about Underground Atlanta’s recent revival. Throughout the night, they are treated to live DJs, live performances, an artist market, live painting as well as several food and drink options.

