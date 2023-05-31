Cardi B Leaves YouTuber Tasha K Broke and Bankrupt

Poor Tasha K, and when we say poor we mean poor. The former headline grabbing Youtuber who audaciously came after Cardi B, and was warned repeatedly that trolling the rapper would not go well for her is reportedly facing the music after after losing a legal dispute and receiving a massive judgment against her.

Following a trial in January, jurors sided decisively with Cardi B, holding Tasha liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They ordered her and her company to pay than $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees incurred by Cardi.

Since the discredited gossiper, nee Latasha Transrina Kebe, filed for bankruptcy claiming she only had $95 to her name after Cardi B seized another payment of $640 from her account.

As has been reported ad nauseam, Cardi successfully filed a civil lawsuit against Tasha K in federal court in Atlanta after she not only defamed Cardi B with falsities, she refused to take the material down off her YouTube page in spite of repeated admonishments. Tasha accused Cardi of contracting herpes, using a beer bottle as a sex toy when she was an exotic dancer, working as a prostitute, and allegedly having had an addiction to cocaine.

Grudgingly, Tasha apologized to Cardi B after the federal judge rejected her attempts to overturn the jury verdict. Later, as Cardi B exercised legal options to seize Tasha’s property to satisfy the judgment, Tasha K admitted publicly that she does not have the resources to reconcile her debt to Cardi.

Look! Sis & Law I Know you need that cause work is slow for all of us right now, but right now, I ain’t got it! 🙈 But let your lawyers know that when I’m up, you gone be up & stuck…🥂 You get first dibs after this irs bill gets paid… 🥂 pic.twitter.com/YABMPEPRY9 — UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) April 21, 2023

Per her Chapter 11 filing, Tasha claims she only has $95 left in her Chase Bank account.

