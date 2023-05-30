Atlanta Rapper Omeretta And Family Offers $10K Reward In Shooting Death Of 25-Year-Old Woman

Omeretta and her family are searching for answers following the shooting death of 25-year-old Jamiyah Parker. Over the Memorial Day weekend, Parker was shot and killed at the Waldrop Trail apartment complex in DeKalb County.

The family is offering a $10K reward for information on the suspects.

Two residents at the apartment complex heard the gun shots and rushed to help Parker before EMS arrived at the scene. EMS workers gave Parker chest compressions, but she was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

On Monday, family and friends gathered at the apartment complex to honor the life and legacy of Parker who worked at Amazon and often appeared in videos alongside her cousin Omeretta. They released balloons during the ceremony, according to Fox 5.

Omeretta, who gained national attention after releasing the song “Sorry Not Sorry,” paid tribute to Parker on Instagram.

“Cousin ain’t no wayyy you just checked out on me like this,” Omeretta wrote. “I love you so much… I can’t stop crying cuz, I can’t believe you gone cuz. I wish we coulda kicked it one more time…listened to one more song together. You always supported me way before this took off. You came to my first open mic show and everything I had you was right there! I love you so much.”

Anyone with information should contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

About Post Author