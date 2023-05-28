5 Fun Things To Do In Atlanta For Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend stands as the unofficial start to summer. In Atlanta, the weekend forecast calls for clear skies and warm weather, making it a perfect time to enjoy the outdoors.

Here are five things to do in Atlanta for Memorial Day.

Atlanta Jazz Fest

The Atlanta Jazz Festival is a ritual in the city. Established by Mayor Maynard Jackson in 1978, the annual festival features top jazz and soul artists to Piedmont Park. Chief Xian Atunde Adjuah and Ledisi will headline on Sunday. The festival will wrap on Monday.

Atlanta Caribbean Carnival

The annual Atlanta Caribbean Carnival will continue today at Mangos in Stone Mountain from noon until 8 p.m.

Memorial Day Atlanta Car Show Parade .

On May 29, the Memorial Day Atlanta Car Parade will feature some of the nation’s top luxury and rare cars. The parade will start at 5 p.m. on 1072 West Peachtree St in Atlanta and travel to Rick Ross’ home in Fayette County.

Atlanta Memorial Day Classic 5K

The 4th annual Atlanta Memorial Day 5K pays homage to the US Armed Forces. The 5K will start at Historic Fourth Ward Park at 8 a.m.

W hotel Wet Deck

If you’re looking for a more relaxing Memorial Day vibe, the W hotel Wet Deck offers that in the heart of the city. The Wet Deck features a pool with skyline views, a bar, and poolside chair massages. 45 Ivan Allen Jr. BLVD

