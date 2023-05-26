Little Mermaid Opens to Great Expectations this Memorial Day Weekend (Video)

If you like so many of us are wondering what all of the hooplah is around the new Disney release The Little Mermaid it may be because Disney has once again crossed a race threshold by casting a Black actress in a major role for a White character. It may also be Halle Bailey’s superb performance and powerful singing that’s getting the movie so much buzz.

Disney has done a Black princess before, Princess Tiana in The Princess and The Frog, and Cindarella with Brandy playing Cindarella and Whitney Houston in the role of the fairy godmother.

Recently, Disney released a 90-second trailer that displayed Bailey under the sea with the iconic purple shell top and a shimmering green fin. The caption for the video reads, “Out of the sea, wish I could be, part of that world.”

The trailer gained traction on Twitter and made young Black women and girls emotional worldwide. There was a similar reaction when Brandy graced the small screen as Cinderella and Whitney Houston played her fairy godmother. Now we have Bailey coming to the silver screen as an iconic Disney character with her bright orangey-red locks and heavenly voice. The reaction videos say it all.

