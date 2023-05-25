Alicia Lee Scott, Granddaughter of Atlanta Daily World Founder, Passes

Alicia Scott Lee Scott, granddaughter of ADW founder W. A. Scott ll, passed away on May 11, 2023.

Funeral services for Alicia, affectionately known as “Poochie” or “Scott” were held Wednesday, May 24 at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. The funeral was also be live streamed live.

Alicia was born on April 4, 1947 in Atlanta, Georgia in McLendon Hospital to Harriet “Portia” Amelia Thomas and Robert Lee Scott. Alicia spent the first 11 years of her life residing in Atlanta, Ga where she attended Frank L. Stanton Elementary School. In 1958, Alicia along with her mother Portia and her brother Thomas M. Scott moved to Philadelphia, PA where they resided with her maternal grandparents, Harriet and John Wesley Thomas. Alicia graduated from Yeadon High School in 1965 before continuing her education at Temple University. In 1969 Alicia graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood Education. During her time at Temple, Alicia pledged as a legacy to the Epsilon Delta chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Inc where she developed life-long friendships,

In 1969, Alicia began her illustrious career with the School District of Philadelphia while simultaneously pursuing a Master’s in Education from Temple University. In 1970, Alicia graduated from Temple University with a Master’s in Education and continued her career as an elementary school teacher until her retirement in 2001. In her 32 years as an elementary school teacher, “ Ms. Scott” had a profound impact on the lives of thousands of students. Her life’s work was spent educating, nurturing and loving her students.

In 1976 Alicia’s only child, Adrienne Crawford-McGraw was born. Being a mother was Alicia’s greatest joy and she poured all of her love into raising her daughter. Alicia also played an integral role in the lives of Adrienne’s friends. As their second mother and honorary grandmother to their children, she would lovingly refer to them as her “heart daughters” and often say she’d only given birth to one child but was blessed to have other daughters that were born in her heart.

In 2000, Alicia began attending The Center of Peace. It was here that Alicia found her church home and strengthened her relationship with God. Alicia was an active member at Center of Peace and participated in the church choir. Center of Peace provided Alicia with the spiritual home she had been longing for and her church family had a huge impact on her life.

In addition to being a caretaker to her mother Portia until her death in 2002, Alicia pursued many passions in her retirement and continued to have an impact on her family and community. She provided tutoring services to children and volunteered at a variety of organizations. But her favorite things were baking and creating custom jewelry. The creativity, craftsmanship, and attention to detail she poured into both hobbies was unmatched. Over the years Alicia gifted her loved ones with sweets and jewelry that will forever be cherished.

Alicia leaves to cherish her memory , her daughter, Adrienne Crawford-McGraw (Brandon), her brother Dr. Thomas M. Scott, her niece Adia Scott Morris (Nathaniel Morris) , first cousins Juana McCormick, Vicki Thomas, Vivian Thomas, Eric Thomas, Janis Tapscott, M. Alexis Scott, William Alexander Scott IV (“Rip”), “heart daughters” – Aisha Johnson, Lisa Brooks, Jacquel Clemons Moore, Tresha Eaglin, Shauni Williams, Nkanyezi Payne, Janine James, a host of cousins, extended family and friends.

About Post Author