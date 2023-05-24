Dr. King’s Daughter, Bernice King, Responds to Ted Cruz Tweet About Her Father

Dr. Bernice King the youngest daughter of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, recently had to check Texas Senator Ted Cruz after the right wing Republican commented on how her father would have felt about the NAACP’s recently issued travel advisory for the state of Florida.

The audacious and often misguided Cruz who has participated in voter suppression efforts and sated that having a Black woman on the Supreme Court is “an insult to Black woman.” In his tweet that Dr. Bernice King too exception to, called that the NAACP’s travel advisory for Black people and other minority groups in Florida is “bizarre” and that if Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were alive he would be “ashamed of how profoundly [the NAACP] lost their way.”