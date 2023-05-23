Ashanti, Lloyd Perform Hits From The 2000s During Concert At MableHouse Theater In Atlanta

Ashanti and Lloyd represent an unforgettable era in music. The early 2000s were filled with music that embraced fun and the complexities of life and love.

Both stars recently served as headliners at a concert that took place at MableHouse Theater near Atlanta.

Backed by a live band, Lloyd opened the show, singing hits such as “You,” “Hey Young Girl,” and “Get It Shawty.” The Atlanta-based crooner also played the guitar and brought his kids on stage to share the moment.

Ashanti hit the stage next, also backed by a band with dancers in tow. She sung hits such as “Baby,” “Happy,” “Rain On Me,” and “Foolish.”

Lloyd would join Ashanti on stage as the two would reunite to sing the hit, “Southside.”

The sold out show at MableHouse proved that Ashanti and Lloyd can still connect with fans who are reminded of an era when they both were the height of R&B in the early 2000s.

