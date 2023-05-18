Derek Chauvin Is Appealing His George Floyd Murder Conviction — Again

Photo: Getty Images

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police Officer who fatally knelt on George Floyd, is appealing his case to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

On Wednesday (May 17), Chauvin’s lawyer, William Mohrman, filed a petition for a review of the ex-officer’s second-degree murder conviction, per Fox News.

Mohrman previously, and unsuccessfully, asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals to throw out Chauvin’s conviction, arguing that his client didn’t receive a fair trial due to a myriad of reasons including pretrial publicity.

The lawyer is using several of the same arguments in his latest appeal to the state’s highest court.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for fatally kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes during an arrest on May 25, 2020. Video of the arrest garnered national attention and prompted widespread protests against police brutality.

Amid Chauvin’s latest appeal, Morhman said the case presents the Minnesota Supreme Court with important questions on “developing and clarifying due process requirements to transfer venue when there is unprecedented pervasive pretrial publicity coupled with community violence” and potential juror misconduct.

The state Supreme Court will now decide whether it will hear Chauvin’s appeal.