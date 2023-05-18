Education

13-Year-Old Black Boy Makes History As He Graduates College

A 13-year-old teen in Oklahoma has become one of the youngest Black college graduates in history.

According to KOCO 5, Elijah Muhammad, 13, recently graduated college with a degree in computer science and cybersecurity.

Muhammad has a long list of accomplishments under his belt, including making history, at just 13 years old.

“I have 10 IBM certifications through Course Zero. I have one Google IT certification. I have four diplomas from Oklahoma City Community College,” the teenager said. “I didn’t really understand the full impact of it until my dad fully explained it and was like, ‘You’re really doing this. You’re the youngest to ever do it.'”

Outside of school, Muhammad said he loves to participate in typical, teenage activities.

“I currently attend OSU and am working on my bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity and forensics. I also attend Langston with a 4.0,” he said. “As much accomplishments as I have, I still go swimming, go outside, play basketball, and still have fun and stuff.”

Muhammad follows in the footsteps of his sister, 15-year-old Shania Muhammad, who also recently graduated college.

“He is the smartest person I know. And regardless of if you’re older or not, it’s like I’ve never seen nothing like him,” his sister said.

