Digital Daily

Jamie Foxx Reportedly Recovering At Rehabilitation Center

  • A.R. Shaw

Jamie Foxx is reportedly recovering at a rehabilitation center in Chicago. Foxx’s family members were photographed arriving at the rehabilitation center this week, according to TMZ. 

On May 12, Foxx’s daughter Corinne provided an update on Foxx’s condition and revealed that he left an Atlanta area hospital weeks ago. This was after several false posts about Foxx’s health went viral on social media.

In April, Foxx suffered a medical emergency while filming a new movie in Atlanta. He has remained hospitalized for nearly one month following the incident. 

Foxx is now recovering and has reportedly been told to relax more once he’s released. 

Along with the film he was shooting in Atlanta, Foxx is also the hosts of the TV show “Beat Shazam.” And Foxx will star in the film “They Cloned Tyrone” which will be released in June.  

About Post Author

A.R. Shaw

A.R. Shaw serves as Executive Editor of Atlanta Daily World. His work has been featured in The Guardian, ABC News, NBC, BBC, CBC. He’s also the author of the book “Trap History: Atlanta Culture and the Global Impact of Trap Music.”

See author's posts

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

From the Web