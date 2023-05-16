Jamie Foxx Reportedly Recovering At Rehabilitation Center

Jamie Foxx is reportedly recovering at a rehabilitation center in Chicago. Foxx’s family members were photographed arriving at the rehabilitation center this week, according to TMZ.

On May 12, Foxx’s daughter Corinne provided an update on Foxx’s condition and revealed that he left an Atlanta area hospital weeks ago. This was after several false posts about Foxx’s health went viral on social media.

In April, Foxx suffered a medical emergency while filming a new movie in Atlanta. He has remained hospitalized for nearly one month following the incident.

Foxx is now recovering and has reportedly been told to relax more once he’s released.

Along with the film he was shooting in Atlanta, Foxx is also the hosts of the TV show “Beat Shazam.” And Foxx will star in the film “They Cloned Tyrone” which will be released in June.

About Post Author