Status Of Jamie Foxx’s Health, Hospitalization Revealed

Photo: Getty Images

Jamie Foxx’s daughter is shutting down social media speculation of her father’s health status.

On Friday (May 12), Corinne Foxx took to Instagram to clarify that the actor is out of the hospital and “recuperating,” per TMZ.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” the daughter wrote alongside a post that read “Jamie Foxx’s loved ones reportedly preparing for the worst.”

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she continued. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

“We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!” Corinne Foxx added.

Her post comes amid reports that the singer was on life support following the “medical complication” that sent him to the hospital in April.

In the wake of his hospitalization, Jamie Foxx was replaced as the host of the upcoming season of Beat Shazam. Nick Cannon is slated to take over his hosting duties, while Kelly Osbourne will replace Corinne Foxx, who served as the game show’s DJ.

The family has declined to disclose specific details of Foxx’s “medical complication.” It’s unclear whether Foxx is participating in any sort of rehab or physical therapy post-hospitalization. Foxx also hasn’t been publicly spotted since his hospitalization.