Atlanta Falcons Announce 2023 NFL Schedule With Help From Big Boi, Quavo

The Atlanta Falcons called on a few hip-hop legends to announce their 2023 NFL schedule. To help announce the schedule, Big Boi of OutKast and Quavo of Migos make an appearance on a video that appeared on the Falcons social media page.

The video also features commentary from other social media influencers.

On the field, the Falcons will seek to improve from last year’s 7-10 record. They’ll likely lean on a powerful run game that features first round pick Bijan Robinson and last year’s 1,000 yard rookie running back, Tyler Algiers. Desmond Ridder will get an opportunity to prove his worth as the starting quarterback. And the sporadic defense of years past will seek to raise its level of play.

The Falcons will open the season with the Carolina Panthers who will likely be starting No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young at quarterback. On Oct. 1, the Falcons will travel to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. They’ll face-off against their rivals New Orleans Saints in Atlanta on the Sunday following Thanksgiving. The Falcons will take on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on New Year’s Eve.

View full schedule below:

WEEK 1: Sept. 10, Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m.

WEEK 2: Sept. 17, Packers at Falcons, 1 p.m.

WEEK 3: Sept. 24, Falcons at Lions, 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 4: Oct. 1, Falcons at Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m.

WEEK 5: Oct. 8, Texans at Falcons, 1 p.m.

WEEK 6: Oct. 15, Commanders at Falcons, 1 p.m.

WEEK 7: Oct. 22, Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

WEEK 8: Oct. 29, Falcons at Titans, 1 p.m.

WEEK 9: Nov. 5, Vikings at Falcons, 1 p.m.

WEEK 10: Nov. 12, Falcons at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

WEEK 11: BYE

WEEK 12: Nov. 26, Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m.

WEEK 13: Dec. 3, Falcons at Jets , 1 p.m.

WEEK 14: Dec. 10, Buccaneers at Falcons, 1 p.m.

WEEK 15: TBD, Falcons at Panthers

WEEK 16: Dec. 24, Colts at Falcons, 1 p.m.

WEEK 17: Dec. 31, Falcons at Bears, 1 p.m.

WEEK 18: TBD, Falcons at Saints

