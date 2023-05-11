Digital Daily

Oldest Living Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor, Viola ‘Mother’ Fletcher, Turns 109

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

One of the last three living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre just turned 109.

On Wednesday (May 10), Viola “Mother” Fletcher celebrated her 109th birthday amid a court case regarding reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, KTUL reports.

Fletcher was just seven years old when Tulsa’s then-thriving Greenwood District, known by many as Black Wall Street, was destroyed by a white mob during a massacre that left an estimated 300 Black people dead and businesses and homes burned to the ground. Her family survived the attack by hiding under a pile of clothes in their home.

Although Fletcher, her mother, and three siblings, survived, they were forced to flee Tulsa and start a new life.

For decades, the massacre was left out of history books, school curricula, and public attention until activists’ efforts proved successful. The court case is an opportunity for the last, living survivors to see justice.

Fletcher’s 109th birthday makes her the oldest of the living.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

From the Web