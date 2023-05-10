Police-Involved Shooting in Cobb County Leaves Many Unaswered Questions

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to look into an early morning incident in Cobb County, in which an officer shot at least one suspect fleeing in a vehicle near Maxham and Thornton Roads.

The incident apparently stems from a domestic dispute call in Lithia Springs shortly before midnight on Tuesday, May 9.

A witness reported hearing sirens, a car crash and then multiple shots being fired. “I was at my house when I heard a whole lot of police sirens and heard a car accident,” the witness stated. “So I came over to see what was wrong and apparently there was a police chase and they did I guess [the police] did what is called a pit maneuver and took out the car. Then there were a whole lot of gunshots,” the witness continued. “there were two people in the car and I saw one being taken out with a sheet over them and another person on a stretcher.”

Authorities had the area around Maxham and Thornton closed off, but most lanes have been cleared and are now open.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning near Maxham Road and Thornton Road, according to police.

Police said one person was shot and no officers are injured.

Details on the shooting are limited and neither the identity or the condition of the person shot have been released.

This story is developing. Check back with for updates as information becomes available.

