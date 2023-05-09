Grady Health System Will Open New Outpatient Centers To Better Serve West And South Atlanta

Grady Health System announced plans to create make healthcare more accessible in Atlanta. Funded by GA-AIDE, the program allows Grady to open new outpatient centers in locations that lack healthcare options.

The Lee + White Outpatient Center (1000 Lee St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310) will be located in the West End area of Atlanta which is close in proximity to the Atlanta University Center.

The Cascade Outpatient Center (3355 Cascade Rd., Atlanta, GA 30311) will be located in the Cascade community.

Both centers will be fully staffed to provide comprehensive primary care and specialty services, including cardiology, HIV services, mammography, rehabilitation, x-ray, lab, and pharmacy. The Cascade location will open by July 2023 and the Lee + White location will open in late 2023.

The openings will also help serve the Atlanta community following the closings of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South and Atlanta Medical Center.

“We have listened to our community and paid close attention to the areas that need more health services,” said John Haupert , president and CEO at Grady . “We conducted research and identified these neighborhoods that have seen significant population growth but have historically lacked access to primary and specialty care…The opening of these new outpatient centers demonstrates Grady’s commitment to removing the physical barriers to receiving quality health care,” said Haupert. “We are excited to continue partnering with other community providers and our county partners to serve patients by meeting them where they are to improve their health and well-being.”

