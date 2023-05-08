Digital Daily

Jamie Foxx Now In Non Life-Threatening Situation, Will Receive More Tests Before Being Discharged

  • A.R. Shaw

Jamie Foxx continues to recover in an Atlanta area hospital. According to reports by People, an individual close to Foxx said, “Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now.”

In April, Foxx suffered a medical emergency while filming a new movie in Atlanta. He has remained hospitalized for nearly one month following the incident. 

Foxx is recovering, but doctors will do more tests to ensure that he’s okay before being released from the hospital. He’s also reportedly been told to relax more once he’s released. 

Along with the film he was shooting in Atlanta, Foxx is also the hosts of the TV show “Beat Shazam.” And Foxx will star in the film “They Cloned Tyrone” which will be released in June.  

 

