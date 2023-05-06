50 Cent, Shaq, Kenya Barris Join Forces To Try To Buy BET: Report

50 Cent, Shaq, and Kenya Barris are reportedly putting their hat in the ring to purchase BET.

According to TMZ, the star-studded trio is teaming up and joining the list of celebrities in the bidding war to buy the network.

50 Cent and Barris were reportedly spotted earlier at the Paramount offices earlier this week to discuss the potential purchase. According to the outlet, the trio is enlisting help from CVC, an investing company, to put the money up for an offer.

“It’s not a done deal, but they’re deep in it,” one source told TMZ.

News of the bid comes after 50 Cent signed a multi-year deal with Fox and announced his global tour, “The Final Lap” to celebrate 20 years of “Get Rich or Die Trying.” Shaq and Barris, who holds numerous producing, directing, and writing credits, also boast huge TV deals.

The trio will be seemingly competing with moguls Diddy, Tyler Perry, and Byron Allen who are all in talks to buy BET, according to reports.