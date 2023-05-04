Herschel Walker Accused of Taking Campaign Funds for Personal Use

According to The Daily Beast, Herschel Walker, the ex-NFL running back turned business man-turned politician who lost his bid for the senate in Georgia in a hotly contested race with Rev. Rafael Warnock, received $535,200 in political contributions that he deposited in an account for his personal company.

As per the report released on Wednesday, May 3, Walker’s billionaire pal Dennis Washington gave the funds to the then senate candidate for his 2022 race to unseat Walker.

According to emails between Washington’s staff and Walker’s campaign, the money was wired to Walker by Washington under the belief that it was a political contribution.

But according to campaign insiders and news outlets, the money was invested in a business belonging to Walker which was never revealed, thereby making it ineligible for his campaign use.

The cash was instead directed toward Walker’s HR Talent company, which held two talent competitions named “Herschel’s Raw Talent” in rural Georgia during 2014.

According to emails exchanged between the staff of Washington and Walker’s campaign, officials from the Walker camp contend that the funds in question were mistakenly deposited in an account for HR Talent, a company owned by Walker, which he never revealed in his financial statements.

The $535,200 in HR Talent was not available for use in Walker’s campaign due to legal restraints. The Daily Beast also reported that Walker was contacted by Washington’s staff to ask if the funds could be sent to a super PAC supporting the then-GOP candidate.

In November of 2022, as the senatorial campaign came to a head, Tim McHugh, the executive vice president of the Washington Companies contacted Walker’s staff informing them that their assistance would be required to correct the contribution error. But to date, according to Walker’s Federal Election Commission records, there is no evidence of him transferring $535,200 to a super PAC that backed his campaign.

However, the option of returning the money to Washington was always available to Walker, but to date, there is no confirmation that the cash has been returned to Washington or that Walker still has it parked in account.

According to NBC, Walker concluded his campaign with over $5 million in funds after his unsuccessful 2022 senate run.

