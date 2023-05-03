The Black List and the GM Incubator Fund Announce Emerging Filmmaker Program Offering $100,000

Writer-Driven Shorts Program to provide diverse filmmakers with $100,000

The Black List, a company providing an annual survey of Hollywood executives’ favorite unproduced screenplays, and the GM Incubator Fund today announced the launch of the Writer-Driven Shorts Program, which will provide two emerging diverse filmmakers with a $100,000 grant toward production funds to shoot a short film based on feature scripts. The short films will then be submitted to major festivals and will aim to compete for 2024 awards consideration. GM will also provide both selected filmmakers with vehicles for use in their shorts.

Filmmakers, writers, directors and writer/director teams who have directed at least one narrative short film and have a completed, feature-length screenplay are eligible for the Writer-Driven Shorts program consideration via the Black List’s website through August 15, 2023.

“Writer-driven says it all,” said Black List founder Franklin Leonard. “We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with General Motors to provide resources for two screenwriters from underrepresented communities to direct short films based on their scripts with the long-term goal of getting their features financed with them at the helm. I could not be more excited to read the scripts that emerge from this process and see the shorts the selected writers direct based on them.”

All genres are encouraged to submit for the Writer-Driven Shorts program, ranging from romantic comedy, action adventure, grounded dramas, fantastical sci-fi and more. In alignment with GM’s sustainable, all-electric future and aspiration to be the most inclusive company in the world, films showcasing sustainability, electrification and/or diversity will be highly considered. Scripts with scenes of excessive violence, illegal drug or substance abuse, car crashes, unsafe driving and/or explicit sexual acts will not be considered.

“The GM Incubator Fund focuses on making strategic investments that provide underrepresented communities opportunities to aid in innovative content and storytelling,” said Tarshena Armstrong, GM Director of Multicultural Marketing and Development. “Working with the Black List Writer-Driven Shorts Program, we look to make a meaningful impact within local communities while fostering equitable representation.”

As part of a broader commitment to a more equitable Hollywood, the Black List and the GM Incubator Fund will also grant fee waivers for one free month of hosting and two free evaluations on blcklst.com to the first 200 writers from traditionally underrepresented communities.

The relationship was brokered by UTA Entertainment & Culture Marketing, the brand consulting division of United Talent Agency that represents General Motors.

THE BLACK LIST, an annual survey of Hollywood executives’ favorite unproduced screenplays, was founded in 2005. Since then, at least 440 Black List scripts have been produced, grossing over $30 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide. Black List movies have won 54 Academy Awards from 267 nominations, including four of the last 12 Best Picture Oscars and 11 of the last 28 Best Screenplay Oscars.

In October of 2012, the Black List launched a unique online community where screenwriters make their work available to readers, buyers and employers. Since its inception, it has hosted nearly 80,000 screenplays and teleplays and provided more than 130,000 script evaluations. As a direct result of introductions made on the Black List, dozens of writers have found representation at major talent agencies and management companies, as well as sold or optioned their screenplays. Several films have been produced from scripts showcased on the website.

Currently, the Black List hosts over 5,000 scripts by approximately 3,700 writer members. These scripts are available for download by industry professionals ranging from agency assistants to studio and network presidents, to A-list actors and directors.

More information on the Black List is available at www.blcklst.com. For regular updates, join our mailing list or follow the Black List on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

GENERAL MOTORS (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

About Post Author