Jamie Foxx Speaks Out For First Time Since Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time since being hospitalized for an unidentified “medical complication.”

On Wednesday (May 3), Foxx took to Instagram to thank his followers for their support amid his ongoing hospitalization, per TMZ.

“Appreciate all the love!!!” the Oscar-winning actor posted on social media. “Feeling blessed.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
Foxx broke his silence hours after reports surfaced that he would not serve as host for the upcoming season of Beat Shazam. Nick Cannon is set to replace Foxx as host of the game show while Kelly Osbourne will take over for Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Fox, as DJ.

The actor-singer gave a social media shoutout to Cannon on Wednesday for filling his hosting shoes while teasing to fans that he would “see you all soon.”

News of Foxx’s hospitalization came last month when his daughter revealed on Instagram that he experienced an unidentified health issue.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” read the April 12 Instagram statement from “the Foxx family.” “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

The family has declined to give further details on Foxx’s health condition.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network.

Comments

