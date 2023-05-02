Entertainment

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Reveals Surprising News at 2023 Met Gala

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian revealed some exciting news at the 2023 Met Gala! The tennis legend and her entrepreneur husband announced they’re expecting their second child while she was speaking with co-host LaLa Anthony, who hinted at Baby No. 2 as a “special guest.”

“There’s three of us here,” Williams laughed, confirming the pregnancy. “I’m feeling really good.” Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, who are Williams and Ohanian’s neighbors, wished them well on the future addition to their family, where they already share a 5-year-old daughter, Olympia.

Williams confirmed both she and Ohanian donned Gucci for their black-and-white themed outfits. When asked about what it means to honor the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, the 23-time Grand Slam winner said, “Karl never disappointed with his designs, so we’re both just happy to be here and excited to get inside and not drink,” finishing with a laugh.

“I’ll be partaking for both of us,” Ohanian joked.

This announcement comes nearly nine months after Williams participated in the 2022 U.S. Open, which would’ve marked the end of her stellar career. Back in October 2022, however, she revealed that she wasn’t retiring from the sport, and the chances of her returning are “very high.”

