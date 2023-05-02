KeKe Palmer Honored With Ossie Davis Award, Presents New Film ‘Big Boss’ At Atlanta Film Festival

KeKe Palmer returned to Atlanta to premiere her new film, Big Boss, at the 47th annual Atlanta Film Festival. During closing night of the festival, Palmer shed light on the project which she wrote, directed, and stars as the main character.

The 40-minute short film follows Palmer’s hectic journey into the male-dominated music business as she questions herself while seeking stardom. With several musical selections, she tells a story of overcoming doubt and finding your true self.

“Everything I do is only meant to be an example to all the other young women and young men coming after me,” Palmer said following the screening. “So I’m very appreciative and grateful for this. I’m thankful to my family, thankful to my friends and all the people who are here tonight to celebrate me.”

Atlanta Film Festival (ATLFF) awarded Palmer with the coveted Ossie Davis Award, which recognizes creative excellence and dynamic contributions to the art of cinema, for her achievements across film, television, and music, all while bringing truth, vulnerability, and power to her roles.

The Ossie Davis Award, named after the late actor and activist, recognizes creative excellence and dynamic contributions to the art of cinema. The recipient of the Ossie Davis Award must also typify the award’s namesake, who, through his creative achievements, promoted human dignity and social justice. There have only been three prior recipients of this award: Spike Lee (Writer/Director of DO THE RIGHT THING, MALCOLM X, 4 LITTLE GIRLS, SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT) in 2005; Cicely Tyson (Actress in ROOTS, DIARY OF MAD BLACK WOMAN, FRIED GREEN TOMATOES) in 2006, and last awarded to John Sayles & Maggie Renzi (HONEY DRIPPER) in 2007.

“Keke was a natural fit for the Ossie Davis Award being that she is an impressive multi-hyphenate artist, working at the highest level in all areas of entertainment. We are thrilled to honor her in person and to show her film to the Atlanta audience,” said Christopher Escobar, ATLFS Executive Director.

