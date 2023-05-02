CFP Announces Future Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Dates

Future 2024-25 Schedule Released Following 12-Team CFP Expansion

As a result of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP), officials today announced future dates for the 2024 and 2025 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowls.

The 2024 season’s CFP Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be played on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 in the early afternoon, while the 2025 season’s CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be held on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 in primetime. Both games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and exact kickoff times and television networks will be announced on a later date.

“We’re honored to be a key part of what will be a historic event in the evolution of college football,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. “With Atlanta and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl hosting a CFP Quarterfinal, CFP Semifinal and the CFP National Championship, all within a two-year stretch, there’s no doubt the city has solidified itself as the Capital of College Football.”

The first round of the CFP in 2024 will take place the week ending Saturday, Dec. 21, at either the home field of the higher-seeded team or at another site designated by the higher-seeded institution (No. 12 at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8).

For the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the four Quarterfinal games and two Playoff Semifinal games will be played in bowls on a rotating basis. The 2024 Quarterfinals will take place in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl, while the Goodyear Cotton Bowl and Capital One Orange Bowl will host the Playoff Semifinals. The 2025 Quarterfinals will take place in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl, while the VRBO Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will host the Playoff Semifinals.

The CFP National Championship games will be played Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta, and Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami.

This year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be played Dec. 29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will feature top-ranked teams as assigned by the College Football Playoff selection committee.

