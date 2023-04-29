The Atlanta Jazz Festival presents 31 Days of Jazz in May!

Atlanta, GA — Atlanta will come alive with the sound of jazz during the month of May when 31 Days of Jazz returns! The Atlanta Jazz Festival has partnered with clubs, restaurants, parks, MARTA and more to bring great jazz performances to neighborhoods throughout Atlanta.

“We’re got a fabulous lineup of artists performing this year, so you have a lot of choices,” states Camille Russell Love, Executive Director of the City of Atlanta – Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “Come join us!”

Monday, May 1

Justice Michael & Friends from 4-6 pm

MARTA Monday at West End Station, 680 Lee St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

FREE

Tuesday, May 2

Jazz in the Sky from 6-8 pm

Colony Square Helipad, Floor 23, Bldg. 400, 1197 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30361

$45 per person

Jazz on the Plaza from 5-7 pm

Midtown Arts District Plaza, Corner of Peachtree & 15th Streets, Atlanta, GA 30309

FREE

Wednesday, May 3

Lunchtime Jazz from Noon-2 pm

Atlantic Green at Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30363

FREE with 2-hour parking

Thursday, May 4

Suite Jazz Series presents Riley Richard at 7:30 pm

Suite Food Lounge, 375 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

$55 and up

Friday, May 5

Frankie Quinones from 6-9 pm

First Church @ The Commons, 125 Ellis St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

$25

Monday, May 8

Dashill Smith & Friends from 4-6pm

MARTA Monday at Edgewood/Candler Park Station, 1475 DeKalb Ave, NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

FREE

Tuesday, May 9

Jazz in the Sky from 6-8 pm

Colony Square Helipad, Floor 23, Bldg. 400, 1197 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30361

$45 per person

Jazz on the Plaza from 5-7 pm

Midtown Arts District Plaza, Corner of Peachtree & 15th Streets, Atlanta, GA 30309

FREE

Wednesday, May 10

Lunchtime Jazz from Noon-2 pm

Atlantic Green at Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30363

FREE with 2-hour parking

Saturday, May 13

City of Jonesboro’s Mother’s Day Jazz Concert from 7-10 pm

Lee Street Park & Amphitheatre, 155 Lee St, Jonesboro, GA 30236

FREE

Latin Jazz by the Andre Avelino Quartet from 7-11 pm

CONVO’s 12 course Dinner & Rooftop Concert at MET Penthouse, 680 Murphy Ave, Atlanta, GA 30310

$125

Sunday, May 14

Kathleen Bertrand with Rialto Jazz for Kids from 4-7 pm

Neighborhood Jazz Series at Southside Park, 3460 Jonesboro Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30354

FREE

Monday, May 15

Lil John Roberts & his All-Star Jam Band from 4-6 pm

MARTA Monday at Hamilton E Holmes Station, 70 Hamilton E Holmes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30311

FREE

Tuesday, May 16

Jazz in the Sky from 6-8 pm

Colony Square Helipad, Floor 23, Bldg. 400, 1197 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30361

$45 per person

Jazz on the Plaza from 5-7 pm

Midtown Arts District Plaza, Corner of Peachtree & 15th Streets, Atlanta, GA 30309

FREE

Wednesday, May 17

Lunchtime Jazz from Noon-2 pm

Atlantic Green at Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30363

FREE with 2-hour parking

Tyrone Jackson & Friends Jazz Jam from 7:30-9 pm

Baltzer Theatre, Theatrical Outfit, 84 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

FREE

Thursday, May 18

Suite Jazz Series presents Deborah Bond at 7:30 pm

Suite Food Lounge, 375 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

$55 and up

Friday, May 19

Friday Jazz at the High Museum presents Khari Cabral Simmons from 6-10 pm

High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Members FREE, Not-Yet-Members $25

Saturday, May 20

Julie Dexter with Rialto Jazz for Kids from 4-7 pm

Neighborhood Jazz Series at Perkerson Park, 770 Deckner Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

FREE

Sunday, May 21

Lori Williams with Rialto Jazz for Kids from 4-7 pm

Neighborhood Jazz Series at Grant Park, 840 Cherokee Ave SE. Atlanta, GA 30315

FREE

Monday, May 22

Jazz from 4-6 pm

MARTA Monday at Midtown Station, 41 10th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

FREE

Tuesday, May 23

Jazz in the Sky from 6-8 pm

Colony Square Helipad, Floor 23, Bldg. 400, 1197 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30361

$45 per person

Jazz on the Plaza from 5-7 pm

Midtown Arts District Plaza, Corner of Peachtree & 15th Streets, Atlanta, GA 30309

FREE

Wednesday, May 24

Lunchtime Jazz from Noon-2 pm

Atlantic Green at Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30363

FREE with 2-hour parking

Friday, May 26

The Blues and Its People featuring Russell Gunn & the Royal Krunk Jazz Orkestra at 8 pm

Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Reserved seats from $59-$69

Cocktails in the Garden featuring the KSU Jazz Combo from 5-8:30 pm

Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

FREE with Garden Admission

Saturday, May 27 – Monday, May 29

Atlanta Jazz Festival – park open from 11am-11pm, music from 1-10 pm

Piedmont Park, Corner of 10th St & Monroe Dr, Atlanta, GA 30309

FREE

Wednesday, May 31

Lunchtime Jazz from Noon-2 pm

Atlantic Green at Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30363

FREE with 2-hour parking

Social Media: Stay connected, get the latest festival news, and join the conversation on Facebook: AtlantaJazzFestival; Twitter: AtlantaJazzFest and Instagram: Atlanta Jazz Festival.

The 46th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival is presented by the City of Atlanta – Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. The mission of the Atlanta Jazz Festival is to educate and entertain a diverse audience of jazz fans and to nurture the next generation of jazz musicians. The festival is funded through corporate sponsorships and by Atlanta Jazz Festival Inc, a 501(c)(3) cultural, non-profit organization. For more information visit the website at atljazzfest.com.

