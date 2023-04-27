Atlanta City Council Member Jason S. Dozier Celebrates Grady’s Expansion in Atlanta’s West End Neighborhood

District 4 Council member Jason S. Dozier issued the following statement in response to Grady Health’s expansion in Atlanta’s West End:

“I’m thrilled to hear about Grady’s expansion of healthcare services in West End. The ongoing health and economic crisis has hit southwest Atlanta communities the hardest, and we’ve learned more than ever how crucial it is to ensure all people have access to quality healthcare. This clinic will help ensure that all people, especially Atlanta’s most vulnerable, have those basic needs met,” Dozier said. “Many local hospitals were strained by COVID-19 and still haven’t fully recovered. This new Grady Neighborhood Clinic will fill a critical gap. Access to primary care physicians will help residents stay healthy, prevent disease, and ensure a better quality of life. This will not only serve District 4 residents, but close proximity to both the BeltLine and the future Lee Street Trail means that Atlantans can walk, bike, and ride transit to a healthcare provider. Thank you to the Grady Health family for your commitment to our communities and to District 4.”

