Student Breaks National Record With 125 College Offers, $9M In Scholarships

Photo: Getty Images

A New Orleans high school student has shattered a national record by receiving offers from 125 colleges and $9 million in scholarships.

According to 9News, Dennis Barnes, a senior at International High School of New Orleans, broke the record for the number of offers and scholarships earned by any college-bound senior in U.S. history.

The previous record was set by a Lafayette high school senior who received $8.7 million in scholarships in 2019, per the Guinness Book of World Records. Barnes’ school said they are in contact with Guinness to officially document his record-breaking achievement.

According to the school, Barnes applied to 200 colleges and universities across the nation and is still receiving more offers.

“I submitted college applications in August, with an eye on raising the bar high for college admissions. Decision letters were an overflow in my mailbox and hundreds of scholarship offers,” Barnes said.

Barnes holds a 4.98 GPA at International High School, where he holds a leadership position in the National Honor Society. He is set to graduate on May 24 and plans to pursue degrees in computer science and criminal justice.

Barnes’ ultimate goal is to earn $10 million in scholarships before graduation.

“The road to a successful future is to plan ahead, network with the collegiate partners, and know that If you can see your vision, you can achieve your goal,” Barnes said.