Chloe Bailey Interview At Morehouse To Be Featured On ‘In Conversation With A.R. Shaw’

Chloe Bailey recently returned to her hometown where she was honored with her own day. On April 22, Bailey surprised students at Morehouse College in Atlanta where she received a proclamation presented by Commissioner Natalie Hall.

Following the announcement of “Chloe Bailey Day,” the singer/actor/songwriter sat down with Executive Editor of the Atlanta Daily World, A.R. Shaw. Bailey shed light on her new album In Pieces and gave thorough breakdowns of several songs which included “In Pieces,” “Looze U,” and “Make It Look Easy.”

Bailey also discussed being booked and busy within in 2023 by releasing an album and being featured in two movies and a TV series within the first four months of the year. She discussed how she’s learning to decompress while maintaining a hectic schedule.

The full interview will be released on Sunday, April 30 for the installment of “In Conversation With A.R. Shaw.”

