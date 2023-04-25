Charlamagne Tha God, iHeartRadio Celebrate First ‘Black Effect Podcast Festival’ In Atlanta

Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartRadio celebrated the first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards in Atlanta, GA held to highlight, uplift and amplify Black voices in the podcast industry.

The festival brought together thousands of podcast fans with the Black Effect Podcast Network’s top talent for a day of live podcast recordings from Black Effect’s most popular shows including “The 85 South Show,” WHOREible Decisions,” “Big Facts,” and a special joint taping with “Reasonably Shady,” and “Checking In with Michelle Williams.”

Additionally, the event included thoughtful panel discussions aimed at aspiring and mentoring podcasters in the Black community with leading content creators and media executives.

The event also featured engaging activations from event sponsors including Nissan, AT&T, State Farm and Molson Coors, as well as a career corner, pitch your podcast booth, gaming tournament with The Trap Nerds and more. Guest attendees included an array of celebrities, content creators, business leaders and students.

Talent and Special Guests Included:

Charlamagne Tha God

Jess Hilarious

Dollie S. Bishop, President, The Black Effect Podcast Network

DJ Loui Vee

TamBam & AJ, We Talk Back

Porsha Williams

Dre, Eli, Tony, and Exavier, The Trap Nerds

Coline Witt, Eating While Broke

Chad Oubre, 85South

Alexx Media

Tezlyn Figaro, Straight Shot No Chaser

WeezyWTF and Mandii B, WHOREible Decisions

Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant, Reasonably Shady

Michelle Williams, Checking In

Lanae Jackson, Head of Multicultural Marketing, Nissan

Big Bank, DJ Scream and Baby Jade, Big Facts

Ebone’ Almon, Professional Homegirl Podcast

